3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $849,900

Wow!! RARE FIND Horse Property within minutes from downtown. 10.08 acres with a well. 4 stall horse shelter, tongue & groove with electricity & water pump. 30 x 50 shop with tack room. The acreage is divided into 3 fenced areas. Elegant 2 Story. Remodeled in 2018, with Engineered Coretec Flooring, Quartz Countertops, Plantation Shutters, 2 newer furnaces, 2 A/C units, Concrete Deck 16 X 32. 3 Bedrooms plus Office, 2.5 bath, Formal Living and Dining, Immense Master Bedroom Offers Jetted Tub, walk-in closet & sitting area. Home sits on a dead end street

