3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $85,000

Are you looking for that starter home? Are you looking to downsize and with less work in maintaining your home. Do not miss out on this well-maintained manufactured home. This home has a new central air conditioner as of 2019 and a new furnace as of 2021. Layed out for comfort this home offers you the space with ease of comfort. Twenty-four-hour notice is required to show. Call the listing agent to schedule. Sell will be contingent on the buyer qualifying through Professional Property Management at 259-7870. The monthly rent is $350 with a security deposit upon closing.