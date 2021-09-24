3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $85,000

 Skip to main content
Are you looking for that starter home? Are you looking to downsize and with less work in maintaining your home. Do not miss out on this well-maintained manufactured home. This home has a new central air conditioner as of 2019 and a new furnace as of 2021. Layed out for comfort this home offers you the space with ease of comfort. Twenty-four-hour notice is required to show. Call the listing agent to schedule. Sell will be contingent on the buyer qualifying through Professional Property Management at 259-7870. The monthly rent is $350 with a security deposit upon closing.

