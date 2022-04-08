 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $85,000

Convenient location and move-in ready! This home features vaulted ceilings, an updated kitchen, newer flooring throughout, freshly painted, master suite with a private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, main floor laundry, and spacious living area. You will enjoy the outdoor space on the covered patio with views of the park and a storage shed. Buyer must be pre-approved by Golden Meadows #406-652-3939.

