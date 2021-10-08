3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $88,000

Tired of paying lot rent? Here's your chance to actually own the land under your home. NO HOA fees. This mobile home sits 1/3 acre with irrigation/ditch rights, that also has a double detached garage that has a nice foundation. Large mature trees offer shade and seclusion. Although this property needs some much needed TLC, it has great potential if you're finally wanting to own your home or looking for an investment property. Its solid and still has some wind in its sails. Property being sold "as is".