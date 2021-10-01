Looking to get back to the way things used to be, where neighbors looked after neighbors and evening walks were done in a quiet, secluded, friendly and beautiful place? Look no further than this cutie located in Windsor Estates, centrally located in Billings Heights. This super clean, smoke and pet free home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large open kitchen is begging for sit down meals again, followed by movie nights next to the fireplace. HOA fees include sewer, water and trash. Did I mention how friendly this mobile home court is? How about the all the shade trees and seclusion? You practically forget you're in the heart of the Billings Heights, yet you're centrally located to everything the Heights has to offer! Easy access to shopping, entertainment and commuting. This adorable home truly has it all.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $89,900
