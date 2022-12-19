Stunning, custom-built, Mediterranean-style home situated on nearly 12 acres just minutes from the airport, hospitals, colleges, and downtown. This quintessential Montana setting features private, wooded acreage for your enjoyment, and a large patio and firepit for an incredible entertaining space. The inside of the home features soaring 28-foot ceilings, beveled glass entry door, walls of large windows, gorgeous custom oak cabinetry, granite table and countertops, and a luxurious kitchen. Extra rooms include an office and a wonderful library/reading area overlooking the living room. The huge, upstairs master bedroom boasts a fireplace, sitting area, and two walk-out balconies for drinking morning coffee and enjoying abundant wildlife including deer, rabbits, and wild turkeys. This is a beautiful, one-of-a-kind home!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $899,999
