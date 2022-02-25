3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $90,000

One of the newest homes in the Shiloh Village park! Built in 2018, this Diamond Model single wide features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an attached covered carport, additional outdoor storage, and a large covered deck/patio. Beautiful finishes and full of natural light. All appliances, including washer and dryer are included. Lot Rent is $430 per month. Buyer must be approved by Shiloh Village -- Rules can be found at https://shilohvillageestates.wordpress.com