Stunning one level home with plenty of shop & garage space! From top to bottom, this home features lavish finishes & design features starting with the impressive covered porch with tongue & groove vaulted ceiling & mahogany door from Argentina. The expansive living space offers an open layout with hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling complete with surround sound, bar area & glass wall home office. The floor to ceiling stone fireplace is beautifully framed by two sets of Argentinian doors that open to the covered patio. The serene master suite features a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & bathroom with in floor heat, dual sinks, claw foot tub & walk-in tile shower. The 2 additional bedrooms are separated by a gorgeous Jack & Jill bathroom. Store all your toys in the attached heated garage & generous shop space with pull through door. No detail was overlooked in this remarkable home!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $925,000
