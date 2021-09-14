 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $99,900

Great investment property. You own the ground and the mobile with one year lease of $950 a month and tenants pay all utilities. 3 bed 1 full bath with a half bath in the master bedroom and a 1 car attached garage. There is an addition that is a big family room. Has nice size yard with mature trees.

