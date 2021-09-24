 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $99,900

CASH ONLY - See new lot information. CASH ONLY - CASH ONLY This lot is zoned for 2 family units; see 2 attached notes. Cute floorplan and neighborhood. Across from a Ball Park. Home can not be financed. Needs new Roof, and much more. Not livable at this time. See Engineer's Report .

