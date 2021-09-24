CASH ONLY - See new lot information. CASH ONLY - CASH ONLY This lot is zoned for 2 family units; see 2 attached notes. Cute floorplan and neighborhood. Across from a Ball Park. Home can not be financed. Needs new Roof, and much more. Not livable at this time. See Engineer's Report .
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $99,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
COVID-19 turmoil in Lodge Grass results in suspension, reinstatement of football coach and potential firing of AD
The controversy stems from Friday night's football game between Lodge Grass and Fairview.
Cassie Ann Rathie, 32, of Billings, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud and to aggravated identity theft.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Granny's Attic building at the corner of South 28th Street and Minnesota is preparing for its demolition later this year. A block down the street, crews are peeling the facade off the front of the Western Bar building.