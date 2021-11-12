 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $99,900

Opportunity knocks with this townhome. Fixer upper in a great location. This could be your dream home. The unfinished lower level has potential for expansion to include additional rooms. Dont miss this investment opportuity. There is equity to be made on this home. Home is sold As-is. Cash or in-house financing only.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News