Country living just 30 Minutes form Billings MT. Approx. 72 acres with approx. 47 acres of hay ground. Coburn ditch runs through the property. Home sits back on the property against the rims. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths with approx. 3,000 square feet. Large wrap around deck, oversized two car garage (28X26), detached shop 40X32 with 12ft side walls, water spigot and partially insulated. Barn 32X36 with 8ft side walls, five stalls and water spigot. Drilled well 51 ft deep and with a flow rate of 20 GPM as per DNRC.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brady Wassam knew what to expect when he took a job on the railroad. Wassam, 30, of Columbia Falls, came from a family of railroaders who have…
A Yellowstone County jury convicted a Billings woman Monday of causing the crash that resulted in the death of her 5-year-old son in November 2019.
Eastern U.S. House District candidate Mark Sweeney died at home on Friday night. The former Deer Lodge County commissioner and current Democratic state legislator had campaigned the day before. He was 62.
Unable to find a room as Billings hotels experience record occupancy rates, one refinery worker in town from Louisiana got a tent at the Billings KOA where he rode out April's bitter cold snap and blizzard.
Federal charges have been filed against two women who allegedly robbed a Billings casino at gunpoint, fled and dropped their weapons on the ground of a South Side elementary school.
Costco can keep the parking lot in front of its new warehouse store planned at the corner of Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road.
Results from the Yellowstone County Elections Office show the levy failing 12,712 votes in support to 21,671 against, or 36.72% to 62.6%.
In the old days, dads and moms were merely a nuisance. Then they became helicopter parents. Now it’s evolved to “bulldozer parents.” And their carnage has come to a school near you.
A Billings resident accused of child sex abuse in March is now facing additional charges.
A Hardin man pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide while under the influence, the charge stemming from a 2021 fatal wreck in the West End.