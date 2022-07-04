A perfect location at the gateway to Yellowstone National Park via Cody, Wyoming while Red Lodge and Billings are all within a 40-minute drive. Here you will find complete privacy on 140 (+/-) acres yet easily accessible from the highway amongst picturesque terrain with a stunning rimrock view. This is all nestled perfectly between the Beartooth and Pryor mountains. The recreation opportunities in this area are endless. The home offers high end features including walnut cabinetry, in-floor radiant heat, solid surface kitchen and bathroom counters and showers, high end pool table and main floor laundry just to name a few. There’s also an attached single car garage, 32x64’ shop and an expansive front deck view of deer, birds and wildlife. An additional 300 leased acres of adjoining BLM land is accessible from the home. This is all offered “turn key” with minimal exclusions. Stake your claim on your own piece of Montana!
3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $1,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flight attendants placed several Marines, who happened to be on the flight, in seats around Williams.
The event organizer has canceled the Maroon 5 tour, which includes the Aug. 8 concert at First Interstate Arena, according to MetraPark officials.
A hiker was life-flighted from northwestern Wyoming on Monday after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
Michael Gilbert Voyles, 53, was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court earlier this year for three counts of sexual abuse which occurred over a decade ago. His conviction followed the boy he abused, now an adult, telling investigators what Voyles did to him and again recounting his trauma during the three-day trial.
A black bear was killed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks after it was seen lumbering near ZooMontana shortly before the zoo’s usual opening time Friday. The zoo was closed until noon to deal with the situation.
A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.
A 71-year-old West Chester, Pennsylvania, woman was injured Wednesday at Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake.
A man who operated a sex trafficking ring in and outside Billings was sentenced earlier this week to 30 years in prison, ending a decade of his exploiting vulnerable women and girls in a racket that spanned several states.
As the Yellowstone River recedes, power is restored and access sites re-open, questions linger for damaged property and infrastructure, but there’s little concern for the well-being of the river.
A former prison guard was given prison time Thursday for sexually abusing a woman at Montana Women’s Prison.