3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $1,100,000

A perfect location at the gateway to Yellowstone National Park via Cody, Wyoming while Red Lodge and Billings are all within a 40-minute drive. Here you will find complete privacy on 140 (+/-) acres yet easily accessible from the highway amongst picturesque terrain with a stunning rimrock view. This is all nestled perfectly between the Beartooth and Pryor mountains. The recreation opportunities in this area are endless. The home offers high end features including walnut cabinetry, in-floor radiant heat, solid surface kitchen and bathroom counters and showers, high end pool table and main floor laundry just to name a few. There’s also an attached single car garage, 32x64’ shop and an expansive front deck view of deer, birds and wildlife. An additional 300 leased acres of adjoining BLM land is accessible from the home. This is all offered “turn key” with minimal exclusions. Stake your claim on your own piece of Montana!