3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $1,285,000

Beautiful custom built whole log home with radiant heat flooring. This property is 140 acres of absolute privacy & sits between the Beartooth and Pryor Mountains with amazing views of both. Home features 3 beds & 3 full baths. 2 bedrooms include a custom log bed. Master bedroom with walk in closet & jetted tub. Kitchen has walnut cabinets, gas stove, dishwasher & french door refrigerator. Pellet stove in main living area. The home has wind & solar power with new lithium batteries (2021) and a whole house backup generator. Rinnai instant hot water heater. In addition, 300 acres of BLM leased land pairs with the property. A 32x 64 pole building compliments this property & includes a 24x32 insulated shop with overhead door, electric, water & cement floor, the remainder of the building is gravel based implement storage. Offered turn key!