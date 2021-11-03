 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $260,000

Beautifully restored historic home in the heart of Bridger!! This home was built in 1927 and it's historic charm from that era has been brought back to life! The exterior was updated in 2020 with all new siding, roof, and restored chimney's. All on one level, this home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large dining room, living room with gorgeous windows flanking the exterior walls, 2 rock fireplaces, and hardwood floors. Storage in the basement and an adorable bonus space in the attic! Cove ceilings in much of the home. Completely renovated and move-in ready! The yard is to die for with mature trees and even a tire swing!! One-car garage with storage room! A must see, come check it out today!

