Great property in a super location on the West edge of town. Ready for a brand new owner! All kitchen appliances are newer with laminate flooring in kitchen, dining area & new carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has a half bath with room to add tub or oversized shower. Basement has two egress windows and lots of light which gives it the feel of upstairs living. Plenty of room in the lower area for extra bedrooms, a hobby room, and a rec room..lots of possibilites for new owner to create a downstairs space to suit a unique lifestyle! Laundry area equipped with a washer and dryer & a full bath are located in the basement. There is plenty of room on the property to build a shop or outbuilding to suit your needs. Water & septic lines laid out so can be installed in the new facility. Fencing on three sides with space for a large gate off the alley for easy access. New foundation on 3 sides!
3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $390,000
