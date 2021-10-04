3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $500,000

This charming country home sits on over 12 acres of picturesque rolling hills, near state land, and Clark Fork River. The property is fenced with barbed wire fencing a pigpen and a chicken coup. The luscious garden provides abundant amounts of raspberries, strawberries, rhubarb, and asparagus. Inside, the cozy living room, featuring a wood stove and vaulted ceilings, flows into the dining room and inviting kitchen. Down the hall are the master en suite, another cheery bedroom, and a full classic bathroom. Downstairs, you will find a second master en suite ideal for overnight guests or a bonus room to be used as you see fit. The heated shop, plumbed for a bathroom, also has cold water and provides all the space you need for working on that next project. Tucked just off the highway and a quick commute to Billings, this property is a hidden gem just waiting for you to call it home.