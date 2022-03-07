3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $549,000

Don't miss out on this beautiful property with everything you could ever want including an attached garage and a 30x50 shop with two garage doors and a separate septic with a RV dump plus a heated and insulated workshop plumbed for a half bath! A chicken coop with electric and a pig pen, plus 12.99 acres for you to enjoy. Vaulted ceilings with a wood burning stove in the main living area. With one executive suite on the main level and another in the finished basement with 3 egress windows! visit the link for a full walk through video https://montanavirtualtours.wixsite.com/rimdrretreat