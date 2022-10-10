SELLER OFFERING $25,000 at closing for buyer to drill a well!* Between the beautiful Beartooth & Pryor Mountains you will find complete privacy on 140 (+/-) acres. Vast recreation opportunities & just round the corner from Cody & Red Lodge. This Thunder Mountain Log home is stunning & easily accessible from the highway amongst picturesque terrain with a stunning rimrock view. The home offers high end features including walnut cabinetry, in-floor radiant heat, solid surface counters & showers, pool table and main floor laundry. True pride of craftsmanship shows throughout this home. An attached single car garage, 32x64’ shop & an expansive front deck view of the peaceful landscape make it all feel like home. An additional 300+/- leased acres of adjoining BLM grazing land is accessible from the house. *Contact listing agent for details & buyer's agent bonus. Motivated seller!
3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $949,900
