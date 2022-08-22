3 Bedroom Home in Bridger - $998,000

Between the beautiful Beartooth and Pryor Mountains you will find complete privacy on 140 (+/-) acres. The recreation opportunities in this area are endless including big game, fishing and bird hunting and are just round the corner from Cody and Red Lodge. This Thunder Mountain Log home is stunning and easily accessible from the highway amongst picturesque terrain with a stunning rimrock view. The home offers high end features including walnut cabinetry, in-floor radiant heat, solid surface kitchen and bathroom counters and showers, pool table and main floor laundry. True pride of craftsmanship shows throughout this home. An attached single car garage, 32x64’ shop and an expansive front deck view of the peaceful landscape make it all feel like home. An additional 300+/- leased acres of adjoining BLM grazing land is accessible from the house.