3 Bedroom Home in Broadview - $149,000

Affordable, small-town living in Broadview! Only a 30-minute drive from Billings Airport, West End, Downtown. 3 bed/2 bath Gallatin mobile sits on a .55 acre lot at the "top of the hill" with city water and sewer. Sloped, with trees and shrubs, the property offers a nice building site (live in the mobile while you build!) or investment opportunity. Owners have updated much of the home in the past 7 years, including some windows and most of the flooring. The property backs up to open farmland. You'll also get a two-car, detached garage, fenced backyard, two garden sheds. Enjoy a private, shaded, cement patio out front. Propane tank included. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Sellers have never used the swamp cooler.

