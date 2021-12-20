 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Broadview - $199,700

Price Improvement - just in time for winter! Brand new, never been lived in, 3bed, 2 bath, well-designed manufactured home on a HUD-approved permanent foundation. This home offers an open concept living room and kitchen with new appliances, a spacious master suite with a soaker tub, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Beautifully landscaped and plenty of extra space available for RV's, boats, or to build your dream shop!

