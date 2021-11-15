STILLWATER RIVER FRONTAGE WITH BLUE RIBBON TROUT FISHING. BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON 20 ACRES. OUTSTANDING PARK LIKE SETTINGS WITH FOOT BRIDGES AND WATER GALORE!, 4 YEAR ROUND SPRINGS, SUBIRRIGATED, SEVERAL DITCHES AND A 25 GPM WELL. THERE IS LOTS OF WILD LIFE ON THIS TRACT. THE HOME HAS GAS RADIANT IN-FLOOR HEATING AND ATTACHED 3 CAR GARAGE. FULLY LANDSCAPED WITH UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS. THE OUTDOOR SHOP/BARN COMPLEX IS COMPRISED OF 3 STRUCTURES. 30 X 42 FINISHED WITH CONCRETE FLOOR, INSULATED GARAGE DOORS, 220 AMP/1,260 SQ. FT. 30 X 50 OPEN ENDED WITH 1,500 SQ FT. 30 X 60 PART CONCRETE, INSULATED DOORS, 220 AMP 1,800 SQ. FT. AND A CANOPY 12 X 35 420 SQ. FT. THE HOME HAS ALL THE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS ON THE MAIN LEVEL. THERE IS A ATTIC TO FINISH OFF TO YOUR LIKING WITH YOUR IMAGINATION. HAS SKYLIGHTS ,GAS AND ELECTRIC AND A BALCONY. GREAT ACCESS YEAR ROUND ON A GREAT RIVER FIND.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The giant boulder that tumbled down from the Rims in 2019 and shattered the home of Bill and Marci Mercer left a trail of destruction that now…
A 38-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by Billings Police that …
Seven more Yellowstone County residents ranging in age from 20s to 80s have died of COVID-19 related illness, bringing the total number of res…
A 55-year-old Billings man killed Saturday in a crash near Laurel has been identified.
The city's removal of eight disc golf baskets from Phipps Park on Tuesday caught members of Billings' disc golf community by surprise.
Leaders have complained for years that Billings has become a “dumping ground” for many of the state's paroled and prerelease convicts, some of whom have committed heinous crimes here.
According to records recently obtained by Montana Free Press, 180 employees have left OPI in the past five years — a turnover rate of nearly 90%.
Two structure fires burning in Billings early Friday morning destroyed a detached garage, a shed and sent at least one person to the hospital.
On Friday, Billings hospitals had 94 COVID-19 inpatients, including 76 who weren’t vaccinated and 18 who were vaccinated.
A vote to formally request more information on privatizing management at MetraPark erupted into fiery debate Tuesday as frustrations over the privatization proposal ignited in the Yellowstone County commissioners meeting.