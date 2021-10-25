STILLWATER RIVER FRONTAGE WITH BLUE RIBBON TROUT FISHING. BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON 20 ACRES. OUTSTANDING PARK LIKE SETTINGS WITH FOOT BRIDGES AND WATER GALORE!, 4 YEAR ROUND SPRINGS, SUBIRRIGATED, SEVERAL DITCHES AND A 25 GPM WELL. THERE IS LOTS OF WILD LIFE ON THIS TRACT. THE HOME HAS GAS RADIANT IN-FLOOR HEATING AND ATTACHED 3 CAR GARAGE. FULLY LANDSCAPED WITH UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS. THE OUTDOOR SHOP/BARN COMPLEX IS COMPRISED OF 3 STRUCTURES. 30 X 42 FINISHED WITH CONCRETE FLOOR, INSULATED GARAGE DOORS, 220 AMP/1,260 SQ. FT. 30 X 50 OPEN ENDED WITH 1,500 SQ FT. 30 X 60 PART CONCRETE, INSULATED DOORS, 220 AMP 1,800 SQ. FT. AND A CANOPY 12 X 35 420 SQ. FT. THE HOME HAS ALL THE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS ON THE MAIN LEVEL. THERE IS A ATTIC TO FINISH OFF TO YOUR LIKING WITH YOUR IMAGINATION. HAS SKYLIGHTS ,GAS AND ELECTRIC AND A BALCONY. GREAT ACCESS YEAR ROUND ON A GREAT RIVER FIND.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $1,499,000
