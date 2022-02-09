 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $364,000

3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $364,000

Very rare home in Columbus that has been updated and wonderfully maintained. This 3 bed 3 bath home sits on a little over a half acre with plenty of room for your family to enjoy. Bring your toys and enjoy the finished and heated 30x40 shop with lots of parking and room. The back yard oasis provides a perfect place to relax and BBQ. Don't let this rare property in Columbus get away.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News