Very rare home in Columbus that has been updated and wonderfully maintained. This 3 bed 3 bath home sits on a little over a half acre with plenty of room for your family to enjoy. Bring your toys and enjoy the finished and heated 30x40 shop with lots of parking and room. The back yard oasis provides a perfect place to relax and BBQ. Don't let this rare property in Columbus get away.
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $364,000
