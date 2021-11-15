3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $725,000

Hilltop Splendor in Montana with this custom log home situated on 20 acres overlooking the mighty Yellowstone River Valley. This home boast views of multiple mountain ranges including the Beartooths and Crazy mountains. This open main floor plan is perfect for entertaining and just relaxing with a view out every window. Large exposed log beams and vaulted ceiling are the Montana log home you have been looking for. This 3 bed 2-1/2 bath features a large master suite and bath on the main floor and 2 beds downstairs with a second bath and family room. Expansive composite decks that are perfect for enjoying all year long and take in views in every direction. Full walk in pantry with a large laundry just off the kitchen area. Enjoy private access to the Yellowstone River. http://yrrlc.com/