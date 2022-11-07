Lge Price Reduction+nearly $40k in new roof, gutters & some siding. Montana Perfection. High end well maintained Rare & Truly Beautiful 2 level elegant home. 3 Bdrms, 2.5 Bath, 80 gorgeous acres (45 usable balance in Pine covered/Rimmed hills) seasonal Keyser Creek. Driveway off paved county road. Mountain Views. Home w/TruLog metal siding, Trek deck, 4 car tandem garage. 12 gpm well. Knotty Pine walls, Cathedral Ceilings w/loft overlooking living rm, floor to ceiling gas fireplace. Main floor Mst Bdrm En-Suite w/tiled bath & separate Tub/Shower, walk-in closet, direct access to deck, enjoy the birds, horses, views, & peace & quiet. Kitchen w/large breakfast island, 2018 stainless appliances. LR /Mst Bdrm Surround sound. 6 min to Columbus, 50 min to Billings Airport, 1 hr 44 min to Bozeman Airport. Approx. borders in pictures marked in red. Subject to Seller buying replacement property
3 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $899,975
