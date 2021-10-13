Great location with easy access to the main county road and the Clarks Fork River is just a short jaunt from this property. This cozy home has some newer flooring, metal roof, a good well and the septic was redone in the last ten years. A nice sized living room with wood burning stove. A sweet yard, garden area & a decent bunkhouse/storage outbuilding. Numerous outbuildings along with an old historic barn that need TLC and clean up. 8 irrigated acres with two shares in the Orchard Canal. Property is being sold as is. Bring your Buyers with visions of seeing this property for what it could be. Metal panels around corral do not convey. Sellers want to close after Jan. 1, 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Edgar - $350,000
