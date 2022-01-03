3 Bedroom Home in Fishtail - $350,000

 Skip to main content
VIEWS,VIEWS,VIEWS! This 1 acre home sets in the town of Dean, between Fishtail and Nye. Views as far as the eye can see. Hop on the Stillwater Mine bus right out front to ride to work. Hiking, Fishing, Hunting, is all around you in close proximity. This 3 bed 1 bath needs a little sweat equity, and a lot of the materials to do so are already on site. The 3 car garage has wood burning stove and is perect for storing all your Toys, RV and Cars. Propane tank is owned. Own a piece of land with a sweet home in this most beautiful area of Montana. Probably won't go FHA, Rd or VA. House is being SOLD "AS IS". All these bodies of water are around for you to enjoy, Stillwater River, Yellowstone River, Benbow Road, Woodbine Falls, Sioux Charles Lake, West Rosebud, East Rosebud, Iron Mountain, and Intial Creek.

