3 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $135,000

Enjoy world-class trout fishing at your back door with this immaculate Fort Smith home spanning two lots. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms including a master with ensuite. Vaulted ceilings throughout the offer an open feel that welcomes you to a perfect home for year round living or a vacation home. Only 1.5 hours from the Billings International Airport.

