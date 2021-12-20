3 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $165,000

1/4 acre is a rare find in Fort Smith. This lot is large enough for new build or utilize the great Gallatin mobile that is already there...the best mobile homes ever built. This nicely maintained Gallatin has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1216 square feet and plenty of acreage for that other building you would want to keep all your toys. Fort Smith has seen in recent years some very nice permanent homes built and this property would be ideal for that vision. Don't pass up that opportunity you have been waiting for to complete your vacation or permanent home in Fort Smith.