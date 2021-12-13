 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $185,000

Completely remodeled Grizzly single wide with nice addition and deck. Detached 2 car garage with dog kennel in the back. This highly maintained property has been on the AirBNB program in recent years and is a popular property for vacation rental. Newer siding and maintenance free deck. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that can be a great income property, family retreat, or a home for the right buyer.

