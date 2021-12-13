Completely remodeled Grizzly single wide with nice addition and deck. Detached 2 car garage with dog kennel in the back. This highly maintained property has been on the AirBNB program in recent years and is a popular property for vacation rental. Newer siding and maintenance free deck. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that can be a great income property, family retreat, or a home for the right buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Valley County couple was killed Monday when the car they were driving in was hit by a train at a crossing west of Glasgow.
The married couple killed Monday in Valley County when a train struck their pickup truck at a railroad crossing have been identified.
The Blue Angels are returning to Billings.
“The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours,” the superintendents wrote in the letter.
The Billings man responsible for defrauding a Canadian Bank of $43 million has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge in New York.
Buffalo Block Steakhouse inside the historic Rex Hotel in downtown Billings has its eye on another of the city's culinary institutions.
A Miles City man died Thursday after the pick-up truck in which he was traveling went off the road in Treasure County earlier in the week.
A fire at a home on the West End of Billings on Friday morning sent one person to the hospital.
A vehicle smashed into an apartment at 24 Broadwater Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night in Billings, with the vehicle ending up compl…
Billionaire news mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife, Jerry Hall Murdoch, confirmed Thursday that they had purchased the sprawling Beaverhead Ranch in Beaverhead County from Matador Cattle Co., an indirect subsidiary of Koch Industries.