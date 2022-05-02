3 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $185,000

You will love this fully furnished and nicely remodeled home that has served this family well as a vacation home and Airbnb. A Grizzly single wide with a nice addition and large 2 car garage on 2 lots in Fort Smith. This highly maintained property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, deck, and a large dog kennel. This property can make a nice home, vacation spot for the family, or an investment property.