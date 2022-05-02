You will love this fully furnished and nicely remodeled home that has served this family well as a vacation home and Airbnb. A Grizzly single wide with a nice addition and large 2 car garage on 2 lots in Fort Smith. This highly maintained property features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, deck, and a large dog kennel. This property can make a nice home, vacation spot for the family, or an investment property.
3 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings man shot dead over the weekend in the parking lot of a local bar has been identified.
By the end of the summer, Billings residents will have one more place they can get a chicken sandwich.
The island includes three miles of shoreline, 45,000 square feet of living space and a dock with five boat slips, one with space for a 70-foot boat.
Two men were arraigned Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court on charges of child sex abuse.
Billings fire and medical crews rescued a woman who fell from the Rims on Thursday night.
A 22-year-old man faces 40 separate counts of sex crimes in Yellowstone County District Court, including 14 counts of rape and 21 counts of sex abuse of a child, after he called to report himself to Phoenix police in November.
The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has confirmed a flock of turkeys found dead near MSU Billings died of highly pathogenic avian influenza, …
A man admitted Tuesday to lighting two West End homes on fire after burglarizing them and threatening to shoot several people with an airsoft rifle, among other crimes.
A Billings man was arraigned in court Wednesday on two counts of sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years.
A Petroleum County jury convicted a man of stabbing his neighbor to death in Winnett last July following a four-day trial.