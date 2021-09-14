3 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $250,000

Situated on four city lots, this immaculate home has a cultivated yard with tended trees and is as organized and lovely inside. The home is tailored for convenience and has 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. The flooring is a stylish vinyl planking mimicking real wood floors but are durable and easy to clean. Rooms are open and spacious and draw you in, the master bedroom claiming its own bathroom. The kitchen offers a central island with a granite counter making meal prep a breeze and the walk-in pantry is a delight for storage and accessibility. Rest and relax on the large, partial wrap around deck and watch the sprinkler system handle the duties of hydrating the lush yard. It even is equipped with a drip system to water plants and flower beds. The yard is huge with plenty of space for gardening or play equipment.