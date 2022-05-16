3 Bedroom Home in Fort Smith - $445,000

This custom home is a stone throw away from the Big Horn River famous for world class fishing and hunting. Big Horn Rainbow Point is a development that took advantage of an ideal stretch of the river to create a secluded yet convenient place to either live full time or vacation. 15 miles upstream is the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation area with a majestic lake that meanders all the way into Wyoming. Rainbow Point is a small, established river-front development that has a common boat ramp and open space so bird hunt out your back yard, or utilize the boat ramp to begin or end your float. This country style home has the perfect blend of natural wood and stone that you usually see in a fishing resort. The 768 square foot, covered patio in the front or a nice barbeque area in the back gives this home that vacation feeling whether outside or in. One hour from Billings and Logan INT.