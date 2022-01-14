 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $132,500

1260 square feet of one level living ideal for someone avoiding steps. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, large kitchen/dining combination. This home has a small utility basement for the furnace and hot water heater. This type of home fits so many buyer's needs, and it is very affordable. Plenty of room on the property to build a garage either enter from the alley or from the long driveway beside the house. The old Federal Pacific electrical panel was just removed and replaced with new. This nice little house is waiting for the next owner to make it their home.

