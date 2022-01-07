Very cute 1920 home an affordable price and nice updates. 1396 square feet on one level with a small attic area for storage. Clean little house that can continue as an investment property bringing in rental income or ideal for that starter home.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $138,000
