 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $180,000

*** MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION FOR QUICK SALE!! *** FANTASTIC TWO HOUSE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Or possible owner-occupied w/stable rental income from guest house to help make payment. Was a successful vacation/Airbnb rental. Close to world class trout fishing & Little Bighorn Battlefield. Only 45 min to Billings. Main house is charming restored bungalow featuring hardwood floors, 2 big spa-like bathrooms, & lots of beautiful woodwork. Main house is spacious w/2 bedrooms+office (or poss. bedroom), screened front porch & a back deck off kitchen. Guest house is cute & cozy (1 bedroom/1 BA), w/ many upgrades & a large deck. Guest house rents for $650/mo (leased to 5/31/22). Both houses have gas ranges, dishwashers, and washer/dryers. Both houses show very well, outside of basement/foundation issues, written repair est is $35k. Property is being sold "as is". 48 hr FROR in place.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana's 406 area code is running out of room

Montana's 406 area code is running out of room

Montana’s 406 area code is rapidly running out of room for new numbers and the state’s Public Service Commission has asked the Federal Communications Commission for an extension on adding a second area code to Big Sky Country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News