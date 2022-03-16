3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $180,000

*** MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION FOR QUICK SALE!! *** FANTASTIC TWO HOUSE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Or possible owner-occupied w/stable rental income from guest house to help make payment. Was a successful vacation/Airbnb rental. Close to world class trout fishing & Little Bighorn Battlefield. Only 45 min to Billings. Main house is charming restored bungalow featuring hardwood floors, 2 big spa-like bathrooms, & lots of beautiful woodwork. Main house is spacious w/2 bedrooms+office (or poss. bedroom), screened front porch & a back deck off kitchen. Guest house is cute & cozy (1 bedroom/1 BA), w/ many upgrades & a large deck. Guest house rents for $650/mo (leased to 5/31/22). Both houses have gas ranges, dishwashers, and washer/dryers. Both houses show very well, outside of basement/foundation issues, written repair est is $35k. Property is being sold "as is". 48 hr FROR in place.