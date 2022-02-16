 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $180,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $180,000

*** MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION FOR QUICK SALE!! *** FANTASTIC TWO HOUSE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Or possible owner-occupied w/stable rental income from guest house to help make payment. Was a successful vacation/Airbnb rental. Close to world class trout fishing & Little Bighorn Battlefield. Only 45 min to Billings. Main house is charming restored bungalow featuring hardwood floors, 2 big spa-like bathrooms, & lots of beautiful woodwork. Main house is spacious with 2 bedrooms+office (or possible bedroom), large screened front porch and a back deck off the kitchen. Guest house is cute & cozy (1 bedroom/1 bath), w/ many upgrades & a large deck. Guest house rents for $650/mo (leased to 5/31/22). Both houses have gas ranges, dishwashers, and washer/dryers. Both houses show very well, outside of basement/foundation issues, written repair est is $35k. Property is being sold "as is".

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot calls on RNC to withdraw censure of Cheney, Kinzinger

Racicot calls on RNC to withdraw censure of Cheney, Kinzinger

A former Montana governor who once served as the chair of the Republican National Committee has sent a letter to the RNC's current chair, urging the committee to withdraw its recent censure of two GOP members for their roles in investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the nation’s Capitol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News