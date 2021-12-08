First time home buyers! Come check out this sweet, petite home perfect for a small family or a single person with potential for a rental to help pay the mortgage! It sits on a fully fenced double corner lot providing plenty of space and privacy away from neighbors where you can park your camper/toys and still allow the pup to run and/or have a good sized garden! Enjoy soaking up the lovely morning sunrises with a great deck in back and a cup of coffee in hand. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs; 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Laundry on main floor, storage and mechanical room in basement where you can set up some workout equipment. What more could you want with such a simple yet strong stucco home and a brand new metal roof! Make sure to hurry and show this little gem soon as it won't last long! Text/call agent for more details and/or showings!
3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $189,500
