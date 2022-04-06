Back on the market due to no fault of the home! Come check out this sweet, petite home, perfect for a small family or a single person with potential for a rental to help pay the mortgage! It sits on a fully fenced double corner lot providing plenty of space and privacy away from neighbors where you can park your camper/toys and still allow the pup to run and/or have a good sized garden! Enjoy soaking up the lovely morning sunrises with a great deck in back and a cup of coffee in hand. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs; 1 bedroom 1 bath downstairs. Laundry on main floor, storage and mechanical room in basement where you can set up some workout equipment. What more could you want with this well-kept, strong stucco home and a brand new metal roof! Make sure to hurry and show this little gem soon as it won't last long! Text/call agent for more details and/or showings!
3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $189,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATED: Eight arrested at Blackfeet Tribal Council chairman's house, some in connection to selling fentanyl
Around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services served the warrant on a residence belonging to Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Tim Davis.
In a strongly-worded letter this week to the Billings parents of a special-needs West High student, Superintendent Greg Upham said the district currently cannot allow the girl to continue attending after she turns 19.
Billings School District board holds special meeting to address public outrage over district's policy to not let special-needs student attend her senior year.
The Billings School District 2 board has called another special meeting for Tuesday where it may change a policy that has drawn community outcry.
The front end of a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser shows damage at the scene of a crash on State Avenue in Billings on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
For a donation of $1,500, Yellowstone Forever will send you a personalized Inheritance Pass that will be good for whoever holds it in 150 years – 2172. Plus, the donor will receive an annual Yellowstone pass for 2022.
A Billings man died Tuesday after fire crews rescued him from a mobile home that caught fire.
A Circle man died March 25 after a rollover crash near his hometown.
Hundreds of students walked out of class Tuesday morning at West high school in support of Emily Pennington, a junior there with Down syndrome who will not be able to attend her senior year and graduate with her classmates.
Billings School District 2 trustees have called for a special board meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s policy on admitting students over age 19.