3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $215,000

FANTASTIC TWO HOUSE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! Or possible owner-occupied w/stable rental income from guest house to help make payment. Was a successful vacation/Airbnb rental Pre-COVID, now Montana tourism is back! Close to world class trout fishing & Little Bighorn Battlefield. Only 45 min to Billings. Main house is charming restored bungalow featuring hardwood floors, 2 big spa-like bathrooms, & lots of beautiful woodwork. Main house is spacious with 2 bedrooms+office (or possible bedroom), has large screened front porch and a back deck off the kitchen. Guest house is cute & cozy (1 bedroom/1 bath), w/ many upgrades & includes a large deck. Guest house rents for $650/mo (leased to 5/31/22). Both houses have gas ranges, dishwashers, and washer/dryers. Both houses show very well, outside of basement/foundation issues. Property is being sold "as is" and priced lower to reflect.