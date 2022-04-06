3 Bedroom Home in Hardin - $85,000

Cottage Farmhouse charm right in town! So much potential with original historical details: the exterior arch entry, antique windows, hand stucco exterior, solid wood interior doors and trim, original ornamental fireplace, cute mudroom bench and coat closet. The home also has an updated metal roof, and electrical panel. Let your Joanna Gaine's creativeity loose- imagine white shiplap and wainscotting everywhere! The fenced yard has a large garge/shop/storage, and a weathered chicken coop or storage. Electric oven, but with capacity for gas if desired. The home has been a rental in the past. Info per public record/buyer to verify. For a Video Walkthrough copy/paste:https://youtu.be/b2tH3eXPs90. or type 408 N Custer into Youtube.