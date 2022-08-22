 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $165,000

Great AFFORDABLE home - 2020 Redman Model - on its own large lot, space for animals or build a shop...with almost 3/4 of an acre - there is plenty of space. City water - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large master suite with a master bathroom and walk in closet. This property could make a great home or a great investment property. NEED A LOAN - try 21st Mortgage. (not on a permanent foundation-NO FHA loans)

