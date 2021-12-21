3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $2,250,000

Are you looking to get your hands on some of that famous Montana property nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River? Look no further! Imagine sipping your coffee from your front porch in the morning with that beautiful view of the Yellowstone River and wrapping up your day with a quick walk to the famous Cowboys Restaurant next door for dinner. This 6.87 acre property features a 3 bed & 3.5 bath ranch house as well as 4 rental units to offset the mortgage payment (a 5th rental to be completed soon). This horse property has it all. Extra buildings include a hay shed w/shop/storage, round pen, hot walker, riding arena and roping arena. A public boat launch is nearby to launch your boat to enjoy the scenic location on the water.