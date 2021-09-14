Nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River is this stunning horse property offering an extraordinary lifestyle. Inside, a bright and functional layout awaits with a flexible design that will appeal to a wide range of buyers. The main home features 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, plus multiple living areas including a light-filled living room and open kitchen. There is a wonderful covered deck for entertaining w/views over the lush gardens. When it comes to accommodating guests or offsetting the mortgage, this property is bursting with extra living spaces ready to be rented or offered to friends and family. There are two extra guest homes, both with 1 bed/1 bath. In the large red bard, there is a 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment upstairs and a studio apartment behind. Extra buildings include a hay shed w/shop/storage, round pen, hot walker, riding arena and roping arena. A public boat launch is nearby to launch your boat to enjoy the scenic location on the water.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It’s gotten to the point that we are in a crisis,” said Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner.
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the three people killed after an all-terrain-vehicle they were traveling in cras…
“This problem in this particular district, has persisted for months, and it appears to the court that the problem is only getting worse,” Judge Donald Harris told the courtroom Monday.
Two Yellowstone County women passed away at a Billings hospital on Thursday, Sept. 9, from COVID-19 related illness, RiverStone Health reporte…
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday south of Billings and left one person injured.
Deputies are investigating the death of a man spotted in the Yellowstone River Thursday morning, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.
The body of a man recovered from the Yellowstone River near Dover Park on Thursday has been identified as 71-year-old Gary Mollet.
Craig Knutson, 45, Billings, was shot once by a state trooper after a chase in Morton County, N.D.
In 18 months, 302 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Yellowstone County. That’s 13 times higher than deaths caused by influenza over a five-year period.
Gabby Petito, 22, set out on a summer road trip with her boyfriend in a camper van in early July. Petito’s family reported her missing to authorities on Saturday after not hearing from her for about two weeks.