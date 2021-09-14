3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $2,500,000

Nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River is this stunning horse property offering an extraordinary lifestyle. Inside, a bright and functional layout awaits with a flexible design that will appeal to a wide range of buyers. The main home features 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, plus multiple living areas including a light-filled living room and open kitchen. There is a wonderful covered deck for entertaining w/views over the lush gardens. When it comes to accommodating guests or offsetting the mortgage, this property is bursting with extra living spaces ready to be rented or offered to friends and family. There are two extra guest homes, both with 1 bed/1 bath. In the large red bard, there is a 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment upstairs and a studio apartment behind. Extra buildings include a hay shed w/shop/storage, round pen, hot walker, riding arena and roping arena. A public boat launch is nearby to launch your boat to enjoy the scenic location on the water.