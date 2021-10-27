 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $229,900

So much potential in a fantastic location! New exterior features include siding, roof, doors & most of the windows. Sitting on a wonderful 1.1 acre corner lot just 10 minutes to Billings. Some renovations were started & needs some finishing work. There is a well for watering the yard & a brand new sump pump for the basement. Stove in basement can burn either wood or coal. Make this one your own by putting your personal touches on it & enjoy the small town Montana neighborhood. NO restrictions!

