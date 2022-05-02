 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $349,900

Home and Shop building just 20 minutes from downtown Billings MT. Main floor living. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath on main level and 1 bedroom and 1 bath on lower level. Single attached garage, covered front porch, garden area and 3 storage sheds. House has a metal roof, vinyl siding, geothermal heat pump and central air. Potential rental income using the daylight basement as an apartment, separate entrance with shared access to the laundry. The 24 x 30 shop building has 14’ sidewalls, alley access and is heated with a woodstove. RV/Toy hauler parking on one half, and a workshop on the other. This is an estate sale; this property is being sold AS IS. Inspection for buyers’ satisfaction only. Seller will NOT make or pay for any repairs!

