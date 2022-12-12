3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $379,000

Live out of the hustle and bustle of city life while still being only 15 minutes from Billings. This newer home offers an open concept with a spacious living room, kitchen with a huge island plus an extra large pantry and a dining room with access to the backyard. Fantastic master suite with large walk-in closet and a bright bathroom with dual vanities and a tile shower. Enjoy 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, full bathroom and a laundry room with a utility sink and cabinets for storage on the opposite end of the house from the master. Relax under the big Montana sky or play a round of golf at the nearby Pryor Creek Golf Club.