Beautiful open concept floorplan 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on 10 fenced acres with 50x60 shop. Hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. The kitchen has shaker style cabinets, farmhouse sink, newer appliances, walk-in pantry (includes a chest freezer), and a warm inviting feeling, where all the action occurs. Primary suite includes a large walk-in closet, and en-suite with dual sinks, penny tile, a jetted tub, and an amazing shower. Secondary bedrooms are both large and share another bathroom. Mud/Laundry room has a built in dog washing station to ensure mud stays where it should. Attached 2 car oversize garage. Basement has two egress bedrooms framed out, and a third bathroom with all fixtures installed. 3000 sq foot shop, with heated room and bathroom, oversized overhead door with opener, electric hoist.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntley - $760,000
